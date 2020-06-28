Teabag in Call of Duty: Warzone Ends in Hilarious Failure

I daresay that any of us who regularly play Call of Duty Warzone has probably made more than a few errors of judgment during our various attempts at victory. Such errors can include a drop that didn’t seem quite so high, being a little late with your parachute or forgetting to reload when you only had 3 bullets in your clip. Fortunately, for most of us, these errors can quickly be forgotten and usually don’t occur in what are referred to as ‘clutch’ moments.

Unfortunately for Twitch streamer ‘Webzy‘, however, a little teabag cockiness led to a rather unfortunate bit of play being immortalized!

Call of Duty Warzone – Teabag Fail!

Having pretty much solo-wiped an entire squad at the end-game point, Webzy (prematurely celebrating his win) decided that he should rub a little salt into his last victims wounds by running over for a teabag.

Unfortunately for Webzy, the other user had self-revive and was able to pick themselves up and panic spray their way to victory! While this might have been a little frustrating in the middle of a round, these were the last two people remaining in the battle royale. Yes, this single mistake was the difference between the win and second place!

If you want to see it from the winners perspective, you can check out the clip below!

Whoops…

In fairness to Webzy, he did (sort of) know what he was doing. The fact that the last person didn’t automatically die was a clear indication that he did have the ‘self revive’ perk equipped. Webzy has, however, stated that while he did do it purely for a bit of toxicity, he thought he had the time to get in two melee attacks before the other guy picked themselves up. He clearly thought wrong!

So, I guess the moral of the story is, if you plan on ever doing something like this yourself in Call of Duty Warzone… don’t! Well, not unless you want to risk the potential of it being spread all over the internet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!