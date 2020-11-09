Team eTeknix Look to Storm the HWBOT Leaderboard!

Despite the fact that we have been registered and reporting results for quite some time, we recently decided to kick-up the efforts of Team eTeknix on the HWBOT website. As such, in recent weeks, both members of our staff and community have been looking to make a big splash in the world of overclocking results! – Quickly leaping into the top 10 in the UK, however, we’re not looking to stop there! As such, if you have a passion for getting the most out of your CPU, whether you fall in the AMD or Intel camp, there might be a place waiting for you!

Team eTeknix Storms HWBOT!

With a small but dedicated team already in place, we’re actively seeking more people to join and push us even higher in the tables! – We should note that you don’t need to own the best CPU in the world, nor a tank of liquid nitrogen for those extreme levels of cooling performance. What we want are enthusiastic people to join in, regardless of hardware, and, through a strong group effort, build up some of the best benchmarking results around!

And as above, you’re not restricted to your hardware. We all want the best out of what components we have (or can afford) and as such as long as you have the necessary skillset for a little overclocking, we’d love for you to join the team and show us what you’ve got!

How Can I Get Involved?

There are many ways you can look to join or assist the eTeknix HWBOT team and, rather than giving you masses of text, here is a list of some of your best resources!

What do you think? Do you want to join the eTeknix HWBOT team? – Let us know in the comments!