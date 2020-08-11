Team Group Launches its T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD

TEAM GROUP today announced the T-FORCE VULCAN G Gaming Solid State Drive. With SATA interface and 3D NAND flash memory, the read and write speeds can reach up to 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s, which offers 4 times faster read/write speed than traditional hard drives. It also supports SLC caching and Windows TRIM optimization commands, making it the best choice for upgrading your gaming PC!

Team Group T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD

The T-FORCE VULCAN G Gaming Solid State Drive has a minimalist design. The T-FORCE logo is printed with a unique diamond cut pattern for a sophisticated and sleek look. It is also available in capacities of 512 GB and 1 TB, and uses SATA interface and 3D NAND flash memory chip, making it 4 times faster than traditional hard drives in read and write speeds. With up to 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s, gamers will experience a significant performance jump.

T-FORCE VULCAN G SSD supports SLC caching algorithm, S.M.A.R.T. monitoring technology and Windows TRIM optimization command, which not only improves the read/write speed, buts also stabilizes the system operation with smart monitoring. The built-in Error Correction Code and Wear-Leveling technology prolongs the service life of SSD and improve the reliability of data transfer, allowing gamers to easily upgrade and enjoy the performance upgrade.

Features & Specifications

4 times faster than a HDD

Optimized SLC caching algorithm

S.M.A.R.T. monitoring technology

TRIM optimization command

Price & Availability

Team Group has announced that the new T-FORCE VULCAN G SSD’s are available to purchase now. In terms of price, they cost as follows:

512 GB – $60.99

1 TB – $106.99

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new releases, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

