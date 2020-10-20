TeamGroup CARDEA Zero Z440 1TB Gen.4 SSD Review

Today were take another step into the newest generation of drives as we have another Gen.4 drive in the office for some tests and a review. I have the TeamGroup CARDEA Zero Z440 in the office today which is a Gen.4 NVMe SSD and it has a 1TB capacity. There is a second capacity option of 2TB available too.

TeamGroup CARDEA Zero Z440 NVMe SSD

I quite love these new drives and the performance they bring along. And this is just the beginning. The TeamGroup CARDEA Zero Z440 is built with BiCS 96-layer 3D TLC NAND and the Phison PS5016-E16. It is a default M.2 2280 module which requires PCIe interface and it is compatible with both Gen.3 and Gen.4. However, you’ll only get the full benefits on a PCI Express Gen.4 motherboard such as the AMD X570 series from various brands.

These type of drives can get quite hot which can result in thermal throttling. And we don’t want that, we want the full speed and so does TeamGroup. The label on the top isn’t just for aesthetics, it’s actually quite useful. The sticker is made of patented graphene copper foil thermal conductive material which provides excellent heat dissipation.

Instead of adding a large heatsink, this is enough for everyday usage and it also lets you utilise the built-in heatsink a lot of modern motherboards have. This opens up for a lot more users to opt for a drive such as this.

Performance and Endurance

Both of the two capacity options available for the CARDIA Zero Z440 come with the same performance ratings. At sequential operations, the drive can reach up to 5000MB/s when reading and 4400MB/s when writing. The random performance is rated at 750K IOPS for both reading and writing.

The endurance of the drive is quite impressive as well. It has a TBW rating of 1800TB, it has a mean time before failure of 1.7 million hours, and it is backed by a 5-year warranty. The 2TB version has double the TBW rating.

What Does Have To Say?

“Once again T-FORCE releases a CARDEA ZERO series gaming product, the CARDEA ZERO Z440 M.2 NVMe PCIe Solid State Drive. Using the latest and fastest PCIe Gen4x4 interface, it complies with the NVMe 1.3 standard and offers up to 1TB/2TB of large storage. The sequential read/write speed can reach up to 5,000/4,400 MB/s¹ with no lag. The extremely thin and patented graphene copper foil thermal conductive material provides excellent heat dissipation. The ultra-thin M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD product is exclusively built to offer high-speed performance for high-performance pc.“

You can read more about the drive and its details on the official product page and series page.

Feature Highlights