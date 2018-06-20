TeamGroup Get Their RGB SSD Game On

TeamGroup Computex 2018

If you’re a fan of TeamGroup, you’ll be happy to see they brought plenty of great hardware to show us at Computex 2018. First up, we have their latest T-Force Dark RoG memory. Running at 3000 MHz and 32GB, it’s a pretty decent kit, with a custom heatsink design that’s sure to blend in well with the vast range of RoG gaming hardware.

They also had their matching NVMe M.2 drives, although I don’t think the design carries over as well on this kind of heatsink.

Night Hawk RGB

For those wanting even more style and performance, the 3600 MHz 8 x 4GB kit looks like the way to go. It features full RGB lighting, white heat spreaders and much faster performance too.

Delta RGB SSD

Has RGB gone too far? That’s for the public to decide. Personally, I think these look amazing, albeit they wouldn’t suit my own PC build. However, for the customisation enthusiast, there’s a lot of scope here to create something interesting.

XCALIBUR Generation Edition RGB

Their other 3600 MHz kit looks pretty slick too. For RGB fans, this is the better one, as it features more LEDs per module, and a much larger lightbar to really let them shine.

The etched model looks even better, providing a design and colour scheme that would match well with ASUS motherboards.

Special Edition

The shiniest set of all, the XCALIBUR Special Edition RGB comes with a polished gunmetal finish. It’s also their fastest kit, rated at 4000 MHz for those that care for both aesthetics and blistering performance.

