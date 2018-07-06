TeamGroup Launches Dash Card Series UHS-I MicroSDs

UHS-I Storage for Dash Cams

Memory manufacturer TeamGroup is announcing their new Dash Card series microSD cards. As the name suggests, these are ideally suitable for use with dash cam recording.

These are also UHS-I U1 Class 10 cards and support Full HD video recording requirements. That means users can confidently record 1920 x 1080 resolution videos in 30 frames-per-second without slowdowns or hiccups.

What Capacity Sizes are Available from the Dash Card Series?

TeamGroup Dash Cards are available in 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities, in microSDHC (FAT32) or MicroSDXC (exFAT) variants.

Each are temperature proof, able to endure extreme operating temperatures from -25 to 85°C. Furthermore, these are all shockproof, waterproof and X-ray proof. When not in use, the Dash Card can also survive in environments as low as -45°C. That also makes them ideal to take when traveling, despite the varying environment.

In terms of performance, the 8GB up to 64GB capacity are capable of read and write speeds of up to 80MB/s and 15MB/s respectively. The 128GB capacity version has the same read speed, but has a higher write speed of up to 20MB/s.

All TeamGroup Dash Card UHS-I MicroSD cards come with a 5-year limited warranty.