TeamGroup Launches its T-CREATE CLASSIC 10L Memory

The world’s leading memory brand, TEAMGROUP has announced the launch of its creator brand T-CREATE. As the first single 32GB large capacity creator memory, T-CREATE CLASSIC 10L DDR4 DESKTOP MEMORY was launched under everyone’s attention. With its classic matte silver color and large capacity, it stood out from the 4,769 entries made and won the internationally renowned GOOD DESIGN Award of Japan. Born for creativity, the new brand T-CREATE will be the best partner for creative audio-visual talent to find their inspiration and create classic works that belong to creators.

TeamGroup T-CREATE CLASSIC 10L DDR4 DESKTOP MEMORY

T-CREATE CLASSIC 10L DDR4 DESKTOP MEMORY has a classic matte silver design with the use of a professional 10-layer board that is thickened and anti-interference, it can optimize the anti-noise processing ability. The customized capacitor can fully withstand the high temperatures caused by system operation and can maintain a stable output voltage. The T-CREATE CLASSIC 10L is available with a single large capacity of 32GB and a frequency of up to 3200MHz. Whether it is for animation production, file editing and processing, or running multiple virtual machines, it can respond instantly to offer a smooth experience. This makes the creative process more efficient, and the comprehensive lifetime warranty gives creators peace of mind to fully enjoy unlimited creativity.

Features

Unbeatable classic with eye-catching features

10 layers circuits design with professional anti-noise feature

Customized high-temperature resistant capacitor

Outstanding multitasking ability

The Lifetime warranty offers you peace of mind when creating

The Japanese GOOD DESIGN Award is one of the four largest design awards in the world today. Established since 1957, the origin of this award was the “GOOD DESIGN Selection System” which was created by the Japan Industrial Design Promotion Organization. The award is not only an important competition for the design industry, but also for the enrichment of society, human life and industry through design, which has played a historical and iconic role in the design industry and is still very influential today. As the winner of the Japanese GOOD DESIGN Award, T-CREATE CLASSIC 10L DDR4 DESKTOP MEMORY will lead creators to create even more outstanding designs with excellent performance.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, TeamGroup hasn’t confirmed any specific regional release dates nor prices for its new T-CREATE CLASSIC 10L RAM – If you do, however, want to learn more about this exciting new memory, you can check out the official TeamGroup product website via the link here!

