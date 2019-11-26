TeamGroup MP33 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD Review

Today we’re having a look at a more budget-oriented drive. It isn’t everyone who needs the best and fastest drive, nor can afford it. And there’s no shame in that. Sometimes you just need a good and affordable drive which brings us to the MP33 M.2 NVMe SSD from TeamGroup.

TeamGroup MP33 NVMe SSD

The TeamGroup MP33 is a classic M.2 2280 drive with maximum compatibility thanks to its clean design. The bare module will fit your laptops, SFF systems, and standard PCs as long as they support PCIe M.2 drives with a length of 80mm.

The MP33 is available with a variety of capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. I have the 512GB model in the office for some tests today which is right in the middle of the 5 models. TeamGroup built the drive with 3D TLC NAND and an SLC cache. The PCIe drive supports the latest NVMe 1.3 protocol.

Performance and Endurance

Let us talk performance for a bit. The 512GB TeamGroup MP33 has a sequential performance rating of 1700MB/s reading and 1400MB/s writing. The random performance is rated at 220K IOPS reading and 200K IOPS writing.

Endurance is also important. This 512GB model has a TBW rating of 400TB, an MTBF of 1.5 million hours, and it is backed by a 3-year warranty.

What Does TeamGroup Have To Say?

“TEAMGROUP MP33 M.2 PCIe Solid State Drive uses high speed PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and complies with the NVMe 1.3 standard. With 3D nand flash memory, the transfer speed is 3 times faster than SATA III. Suitable for players who have needs in speed, and it is the top choice when it comes to upgrading PC/laptop.”

You can read more about the drive and its details on the official product page.

Feature Highlights

Standard M.2 2280 form factor

Available from 128GB to 2TB capacity

PCIe NVMe 1.3 protocol

3-year warranty

Specifications