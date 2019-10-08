TeamGroup Release Ryzen Gaming DDR4 & Gen4 PCI-E SSD

Intel got pretty much all the attention concerning high-performance memory and SSDs. However, the tides are turning, and we’re seeing many brands push enthusiast hardware to the AMD camp too. The latest TeamGroup T-Force Dark Z DDR4 memory, as well as their Cardea Zero Z440 PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD are certainly welcome. Specially made for the AMD Ryzen 3000 series of CPUs. That means exceptional hardware support on the AMD platform. This also expands to their overclocking support, and of course, Gen4 PCIe is currently only on Ryzen.

T-FORCE DARK

Made for AMD’s latest Ryzen 3000 series processor and X570 motherboard. In order to satisfy gamers’ experience with AMD 3000 series processor and X570 platform. DARK Z α uses high-quality IC chips that are selected through a rigorous testing process. With excellent overclocking capability and perfect compatibility. This DDR4 memory can provide extremely superior performance on the new generation platform of AMD.

“The body of T-FORCE DARK Z α DDR4 Gaming Memory is designed based on the concept of an armored knight. The sacred war rope offers a more complete protection. The tasteful black color is forever classic. Electrolytic anodizing process and metal electroforming logo design are used to echo with T-FORCE logo’s energetic tech armor.” – TeamGroup

Armor design for perfect protection

Aluminum alloy heat sink with high performance

High thermal conductive adhesive

Tailor made for AMD

Selected high-quality IC

OC Profile Support

Energy saving with ultra-low working voltage

Cardea Zero Z440 PCIe Gen4.4 M.2

X570 is the world’s first motherboard platform that supports PCI-E 4.0. To support the latest AMD X570 platform, T-FORCE releases a CARDEA ZERO gaming product, the CARDEA ZERO Z440 PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 Solid State Drive. Using the latest and fastest PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, it complies with the NVMe 1.3 standard and offers up to 1TB/2TB of large storage. The sequential read/write speed can reach up to 5,000/4,400 MB/s with no lag.

“Less than 1mm thick, the patented graphene copper foil cooling module offers excellent cooling performance like high-end mobile devices and creates the aesthetic of thinness of T-FORCE. At the same time, CARDEA ZERO Z440 can effectively eliminate devices interference on AMD X570 motherboard platform during installation. It can be installed on all major motherboard platforms and laptop’s M.2 slots, offering high speed performance.” – TeamGroup

M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 solid state drive. Supports the latest platform AMD X570

Excellent performance – Read speed is up to 5,000 MB/s [1] . Enhances the speed and performance of the overall system

. Enhances the speed and performance of the overall system Three heat dissipation elements – the combination of graphene and copper can provide excellent heat dissipation. 0.2mm ultra-thin and patented cooling module can avoid interference during installation

Multiple protection, smart management technology – effectively monitors the status of solid state drive and maximizes its performance

Product warranty – five-year product warranty with free technical support service

Price and Availability

The hardware should be hitting stores now, starting from $249 to $499 for the Cardea Zero. The DDR4 kits range from just $79 up to $189 for the DDR4 4000 kit. Pretty damn good value if you ask me!