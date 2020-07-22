TeamGroup Releases its EX Series 2.5″ SATA SSD

The TEAMGROUP EX Series 2.5″ Solid State Drive is a must-have upgrade for top of the line PCs. The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550 MB/s and writing to 520 MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC.

TeamGroup EX Series 2.5″ SATA SSD

The TeamGroup EX2 series has capacities available in 512GB and 1TB to satisfy all your needs, whether you are looking for a system drive or gaming drive. With blazing sequential transfer performance of 550MB/s in read speed and 520MB/s[1] in write speed, even small files can be operated with high performance.

Blazing read/write speed

Optimized performance

A complete lineup of capacities

Trustworthy reliability

Price & Availability

The TEAMGROUP EX2 SSD is available now in 512 GB and 1 TB capacities which have a suggested MSRP of $56.99 and $99.99 respectively. The drives come with a 3-year warranty and are rated for 120 TBW on the 512 GB and 240 TBW on the 1 TB model.

