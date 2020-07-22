TeamGroup Releases its EX Series 2.5″ SATA SSD

/ 17 mins ago
team group EX Series 2.5" SATA SSD

The TEAMGROUP EX Series 2.5″ Solid State Drive is a must-have upgrade for top of the line PCs. The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550 MB/s and writing to 520 MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC.

teamgroup EX Series 2.5" SATA SSD

TeamGroup EX Series 2.5″ SATA SSD

The TeamGroup EX2 series has capacities available in 512GB and 1TB to satisfy all your needs, whether you are looking for a system drive or gaming drive. With blazing sequential transfer performance of 550MB/s in read speed and 520MB/s[1] in write speed, even small files can be operated with high performance.

  • Blazing read/write speed
  • Optimized performance
  • A complete lineup of capacities
  • Trustworthy reliability

Price & Availability

The TEAMGROUP EX2 SSD is available now in 512 GB and 1 TB capacities which have a suggested MSRP of $56.99 and $99.99 respectively. The drives come with a 3-year warranty and are rated for 120 TBW on the 512 GB and 240 TBW on the 1 TB model.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these releases, you can check out the official TeamGroup product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

team group EX Series 2.5" SATA SSD
Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend