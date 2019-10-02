TEAMGROUP Releases MP33 M.2 NVMe SSD

TEAMGROUP just released a new M.2 NVMe SSD aimed at the mainstream consumer. The new TEAMGROUP MP33 SSD comes in various capacities up to 1TB and in a standard M.2 2280 form factor.

TEAMGROUP MP33 NVMe SSD

The new MP33 comes in four different capacities, starting at 128GB and going all the way up to 1TB. While there surely are larger drives available, these will cover everything that most consumers are getting. The drives are built with the 3D flash memory and utilise the NVMe 1.3 protocol.

The new TEAMGROUP MP33 will also be an affordable NVMe drive which can speed up your system and be a good replacement for both an SATA HDD and SSD.

Performance and Endurance

As we know, SSD performance will vary depending on the capacity and it is no different for the TEAMGROUP MP33. The smallest 128GB model has a sequential performance of up to 1500MB/s when reading and 500MB/s when writing. The largest 1TB model comes in at 1800MB/s reading and 1500MB/s writing.

The random performance varies too. The small 128GB model of the MP33 comes in at 90K IOPS when reading and 100K IOPS when writing where as the largest model comes in with 220K when reading and 200K when writing.

The endurance of an SSD is at least as important as the performance. The MP33 comes in at 100TB, 200TB, 400TB, and 600TB respectively for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB drives. TEAMGROUP backs the MP33 with a 3-year warranty.

Pricing and Availability

While I couldn’t find the new TEAMGROUP MP33 on the UK Amazon, it is already partially listed on the US site. Here, you can find the 512GB MP33 for just $59.99 while the 256GB will cost you $39.99. However, I am sure that the drive will be listed in the other capacity options shortly, both on the UK and US side of the pond.