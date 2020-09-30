TeamGroup T-CREATE 3200 Mhz DDR4 Memory Review
Peter Donnell / 6 seconds ago
TeamGroup is one of the leading names when it comes to high-performance memory products. We’ve seen some impressive stuff from them before, from affordable memory products right up to world record-setting overclocking products. They’ve got a little bit of something for everyone, and that includes the creative market. While the gaming market may call for much more over the top aesthetics, RGB, etc, the T-CREATE range is for those who want something a little more refined.
TeamGroup T-CREATE
At the heart of it, these are just very good quality DDR4 modules. They’re only available in larger capacities too, as they’re designed for video editing, audio mixing, virtual machines, and similar demanding tasks. We’ve got the 64GB kit today, which is 2 x 32GB, and it all runs at 3200 MHz XMP. Beyond that, you get an aluminum heatsink, a low-profile design and that’s about it really. No fuss, no RGB, no enormous gamer heatsinks, just big memory that’s built to be reliable.
Features
- Unbeatable classic with eye-catching features
- 10 layers circuits design with professional anti-noise feature
- Customized high-temperature resistant capacitor
- Outstanding multitasking ability
- The Lifetime warranty offers you peace of mind when creating
What TeamGroup Had to Say
“The T-CREATE CLASSIC DESKTOP DDR4 10L has a classic design that you will never get tired of looking at. It is tailored made for the needs of creative professionals who require multitasking when designing and creating. It is an eye-catching, unbeatable classic that has both beautiful outside and powerful inside.” – TeamGroup