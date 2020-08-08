TeamGroup T-Force XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memory Review

RGB and ARGB as still a big deal for many PC builders. Sure, it doesn’t make things faster (sorry, it doesn’t, stop kidding yourself). However, while some people do enjoy the rainbow wave effect, I myself find it a little tired. However, just because that’s how ARGB is presented, it doesn’t mean it’s all it can do. Being able to pick any effect or even just any fixed colour can make your build look awesome. Want everything black and red, or white and orange, or whatever? ARGB is the way to do.

TeamGroup T-Force XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memory

Today, I’ve got the 16GB (2 x 8GB) set of the fantastic new TeamGroup T-Force XTREEM ARGB DDR4 memory in for review. It’s a pretty robust 3200 MHZ kit with CL14-14-14-34 timings, so a nice popular capacity, speed and set of timings. It’s also available in a slightly cheaper CL16 and CL18 version, and even available in kits of up to 4000 MHz too. Either way, there should be a size, speed and timing set out there to suit your needs and budget. The key selling point of this memory, however, is the ARGB, as we’re pretty confident the memory component will be a great performer anyway.

It comes equipped with their latest “full mirror light penetration” design. Which basically means it looks like an ARGB backlit mirror. It’s got a metallic and shiny finish, with waves of ARGB lighting washing over it. A really cool design I think you’ll agree. However, you still get aluminium alloy heat sinks, screen chipsets for premium performance, and the great build quality TeamGroup is known for.

Features

Full mirror light penetration

Latest ARGB technology

Aluminium alloy heat sink with high performance

Supports Intel & AMD motherboards

Selected high-quality IC

OC profile support

Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage

Taiwan Utility Patent (number: M584969)

Chinese Utility Patent (number: CN 210039639 U)

What TeamGroup Had to Say