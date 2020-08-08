TeamGroup T-Force XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memory Review
Peter Donnell / 6 mins ago
RGB and ARGB as still a big deal for many PC builders. Sure, it doesn’t make things faster (sorry, it doesn’t, stop kidding yourself). However, while some people do enjoy the rainbow wave effect, I myself find it a little tired. However, just because that’s how ARGB is presented, it doesn’t mean it’s all it can do. Being able to pick any effect or even just any fixed colour can make your build look awesome. Want everything black and red, or white and orange, or whatever? ARGB is the way to do.
TeamGroup T-Force XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memory
Today, I’ve got the 16GB (2 x 8GB) set of the fantastic new TeamGroup T-Force XTREEM ARGB DDR4 memory in for review. It’s a pretty robust 3200 MHZ kit with CL14-14-14-34 timings, so a nice popular capacity, speed and set of timings. It’s also available in a slightly cheaper CL16 and CL18 version, and even available in kits of up to 4000 MHz too. Either way, there should be a size, speed and timing set out there to suit your needs and budget. The key selling point of this memory, however, is the ARGB, as we’re pretty confident the memory component will be a great performer anyway.
It comes equipped with their latest “full mirror light penetration” design. Which basically means it looks like an ARGB backlit mirror. It’s got a metallic and shiny finish, with waves of ARGB lighting washing over it. A really cool design I think you’ll agree. However, you still get aluminium alloy heat sinks, screen chipsets for premium performance, and the great build quality TeamGroup is known for.
Features
- Full mirror light penetration
- Latest ARGB technology
- Aluminium alloy heat sink with high performance
- Supports Intel & AMD motherboards
- Selected high-quality IC
- OC profile support
- Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage
- Taiwan Utility Patent (number: M584969)
- Chinese Utility Patent (number: CN 210039639 U)
What TeamGroup Had to Say
“T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memory’s full mirror reflection design concept leads the world in RGB gaming memory design and creates an incomparable RGB lighting effect. With colourful mirror design, the luminous memory allows the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB to present the ultimate texture of optical technology.
The IC chip made for TEAMGROUP T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memory is selected through a rigorous testing process. Each of them is tested for complete compatibility and stability. This offers gamers a DDR4 gaming memory with excellent quality, optimal performance, stability and compatibility.” – TeamGroup