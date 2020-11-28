TeamGroup T-Force ZEUS DDR4 Memory Review
There’s no shortage of amazing memory kits out there these days, actually, you would have to look pretty hard to find a bad one. There’s been a huge focus on gaming memory recently to cram in as much RGB as possible and add even thicker and generally more expensive heat sinks too. That’s all good and well, but not everyone wants or needs to all that extra stuff. Furthermore, not everyone wants to pay for all that extra stuff either. That’s where the TeamGroup T-Force ZEUS come into play, as they’re about as minimal as gaming memory can be.
TeamGroup T-Force ZEUS
While this memory is more focused on affordability and simplicity, they’re not exactly lacking in features either. With a tag line like “Born for Gaming” you know they have to deliver or they’ll look pretty stupid. However, there’s no big heatsink here, just a think aluminium sticker heat spreader; simple, but it’s likely more than enough.
Features
- Lightning Bolt design element
- Born for gaming
- High-quality IC with stable performance
- Support O.C Profile
- Reliable compatibility
What TeamGroup Had to Say
“ZEUS is designed with “Lighting Bolt” elements and special totem of T-FORCE. Gamers are like ZEUS holding his Lighting Bolt, winning every battle and being invincible in the gaming world. T-FORCE ZEUS is the best choice for gamers who want to get started easily. The excellent performance of 32GB single stick memory and various frequencies allow you to fully enjoy playing MOBA, AVG, MMORPG and RTS. T-FORCE ZEUS’ selected high-quality IC is tested for complete compatibility and stability. This offers gamers a gaming memory with stable performance and excellent quality.” – TeamGroup