TeamGroup T-Force ZEUS DDR4 Memory Review

There’s no shortage of amazing memory kits out there these days, actually, you would have to look pretty hard to find a bad one. There’s been a huge focus on gaming memory recently to cram in as much RGB as possible and add even thicker and generally more expensive heat sinks too. That’s all good and well, but not everyone wants or needs to all that extra stuff. Furthermore, not everyone wants to pay for all that extra stuff either. That’s where the TeamGroup T-Force ZEUS come into play, as they’re about as minimal as gaming memory can be.

TeamGroup T-Force ZEUS

While this memory is more focused on affordability and simplicity, they’re not exactly lacking in features either. With a tag line like “Born for Gaming” you know they have to deliver or they’ll look pretty stupid. However, there’s no big heatsink here, just a think aluminium sticker heat spreader; simple, but it’s likely more than enough.

Features

Lightning Bolt design element

Born for gaming

High-quality IC with stable performance

Support O.C Profile

Reliable compatibility

What TeamGroup Had to Say