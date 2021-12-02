TeamGroup Unveil T-Force Delta TUF DDR5-6400 RAM in Partnership with ASUS

T-FORCE, TEAMGROUP’s gaming sub-brand has announced the launch of the T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 in collaboration with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance, this represents the industry’s first co-branded DDR5 gaming memory. Samples have been sent to TUF Gaming for testing with future DDR5 motherboards to ensure optimal compatibility and reliability. The T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory is set to create another splash for its speed and style that combines TUF Gaming’s signature military aesthetics and T-FORCE’s unique gaming elements.

TeamGroup T-Force Delta TUF DDR5-6400 RAM

The T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory maintains the RGB lighting along the top edges and its geometric wide-angled contour. With the addition of stealth fighter design elements to enhance the overall look, this new version is more striking than ever before. TEAMGROUP, in collaboration with TUF Gaming Alliance, gave the heat spreader a special camouflage pattern that showcases the unique gaming style of the TUF co-branding, which is sure to be a hit among fans of TUF. The dazzling RGB effects of the T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory can be synchronized using ASUS Aura software, allowing gamers to easily create their own lighting setup. In terms of specifications, the memory clocks in at an impressive 6000 MHz and comes in a 2X16GB dual-channel memory kit. This memory will satisfy gamers looking for the latest-gen hardware and give them a whole new feeling of extreme speed.

TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE sub-brand and ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance are working together to release a variety of products that are popular worldwide, including solid-state drives and gaming memory. This DELTA memory is the industry’s first co-branded DDR5 memory, and it will bring a new generation of technological evolution and stunning speed to gamers around the world. In the future, the two companies will collaborate on the launch of the T-FORCE CARDEA TUF Gaming Alliance Z440 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD.

Now admittedly, just in case you’re already frothing at the mouth to put this in the comments section, yes, as far as we are aware too, none of ASUS’ TUF Z690 motherboards currently support DDR5 memory. As such, the association with the TUF Gaming brand does seem a little unusual. With more product releases expected in early 2022, however, perhaps this is just an early indicator of what we can expect.

