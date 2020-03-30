Tecware Torque+ RGB Gaming Mouse Review

It’s not often that we get to feature a new brand on eTeknix, but this is one we just couldn’t pass up. Sure, they’re not a “new” brand, and have been around and growing for the last 10 years, but are Tecware now ready for the prime time gaming market? That’s what we hope to find out today!

Tecware Torque+

The Torque+ is our first peripheral review from Tecware, and while it’s not set to be an expensive product, it’s hardly lacking in features. Of course, given the stiff competition, that’s a good thing. It features the fantastic PixArt PWM3327 optical sensor, so it’ll deliver good IPS and acceleration up to a maximum of 6200 DPI. It uses Huano mechanical switches too, a change from the common Omron choice and they’re a popular switch with some competitive gamers. Throw in programmable buttons, RGB lighting, etc, and it seems like we’re off to a great start.

Features​