Telltale Games’ Skeleton Staff Now Also Laid Off

Since announcing two-weeks ago that the studio was closing (with initial heavy staff layoffs) the future of the studio since has been very much confusing. While it appears that for all account they were closing. There had been more than a few overtures to suggest that they were looking to make a deal while a skeleton staff of around 25 remained at the company.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, it would appear that the remaining 25 staff have now also been unceremoniously given the boot!

Telltale Games Has No Staff!

In a Twitter post, Narrative designer Rachel Noel said: “Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too.” This would suggest that the 25, who were publicly declared as retained, may have actually never gotten to opportunity to do even that. The alternative is that the Minecraft Netflix project they were retained for has now either been scrapped or completed.

By all accounts, with the exception of the people still running it, Telltale Games has no staff!

Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too. — Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018

What About The Walking Dead?

Well, for any of you hoping to see the remaining episodes of The Walking Dead finished. The chances are now looking significantly bleaker. With no staff (seemingly at all) retained at the company, all that seems to be left to do is for the last one out the building to switch the lights off.

Although it’s not confirmed officially though, I’d say the Walking Dead is now effectively cancelled.

So, what now? Well, we’re looking at buyers, plain and simple. Despite the studio’s money troubles, they do still own the licenses to more than a few solid franchises. It’s going to be interesting to see who comes in with what offers!

What do you think? Sad to see Telltale Games go? Do you think the final season of the Walking Dead is official cancelled? – Let us know in the comments!