Ten New Fighters Added to Mortal Kombat Project Season 2 Final

The ultimate-ultimate version of Mortal Kombat just keeps on getting more ultimate! Mortal Kombat Project Season 2 Final may have a clunky name, but it’s pretty special to play. It’s a MUGEN MK gaming, which is basically community made and free to download and play.

Mortal Kombat

Think of it as a fan-made tribute act that pulls just about every character you can think of, loads of levels, and smushes them all together. Honestly, if you’re looking to scratch that old-school fighting game itch, it doesn’t get much better than this. It’s stuff you know but still feels fresh and new.

How to Play

Now you can download MUGEN MK right here. Once you’ve installed the game, you can play your heart out. Or, you can now also install the new Character Pack here. The new pack adds Frost, Jataaka, Suijin, Oniro, Ermac (MKD), Shang Tsung (MK1), Li Mei, Sang, Jarek and Ruby.

Videos

Check out the videos below, they really showcase what you can expect from Mortal Kombat Project Season 2 Final and the new Character Pack.

What’s your favourite old-school fighting game? There’s certainly no shortage of them to choose from! Let us know in the comments section below.