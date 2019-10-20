Terminator Resistance Gameplay Video is Released

With a new Terminator film now at cinemas, it’s not exactly surprising that a video game release should also be just around the corner too. Albeit, this gaming release (at least to my knowledge) is purely incidental rather than directly tied in to it.

Now, in the past, the Terminator franchise has seen a very mixed bag of results when coming onto consoles. In fact, thinking about it, it’s actually hard to name a Terminator gaming release that was good with the vast majority falling into the ‘sub-par to ok’ category.

Terminator Resistance, however, is surely looking to change that and with the release of a 30-minute gameplay trailer, we can actually get to see some of the mechanics and form an idea as to whether this is going to be a hit or a miss.

Terminator Resistance

Now, while the gameplay video does look moderately promising (thanks in no small part to the use of the Unreal Engine 4) there are a few factors that do bear consideration. Most notably that this has been created by Teyon. The studio responsible for the (frankly awful and relatively recent) Rambo video game.

That doesn’t, in itself, necessarily mean that they can’t get it right this time around. Based on the gameplay footage, however, I have to admit that I’m not convinced at this point that Terminator Resistance is going to be a classic.

System Requirements & Release Date

Having recently confirmed the PC requirements, they are thankfully rather modest. If you did miss them, however, they are as follows:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Recommended

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Terminator Resistance will release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on November 15th. I can’t help but hope, however, that it turns out a lot better than what we can see here as frankly, at this point, I’m not convinced.

What do you think? Do you think this game is looking to be good, bad, or somewhere in the middle at this point? – Let us know in the comments!