TerraMaster Launches TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus 7-in-1 Dock

/ 16 hours ago
TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products including network-attached storage (NAS) devices and direct-attached storage (DAS) devices, has launched the all-new TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus, a 2-bay 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock with RAID. Building from the success of the TD2 Thunderbolt3, the TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus uses a high-speed Thunderbolt3 40 Gbps interface, now with a 7-in-1 docker function that allows users to connect multiple devices in a single Thunderbolt 3 cable.

The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus offers speeds of up to 800 MB/s, 50% faster than its predecessor. It also now comes with a DisplayPort that can support up a single 8K display or dual 4K display. Hence, the device can support a maximum of three displays. The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus also comes with more connectivity compared to the older model which includes a Gigabit LAN port, and two USB 3.1 Host ports aside from the two high-speed Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus retains the silver aluminum chassis with smart fan for aesthetics and cooling.

The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus 2-bay RAID storage supports 3.5″ SATA HDDs and 2.5″ SATA HDDs/SSDs. The device supports a maximum raw capacity of up to 32 TB. Like the older model, the TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus supports daisy-chained connections where it can be connected with other Thunderbolt 3-enabled storage devices for expansion and scalability.

Specification & Features

  • Fast Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity
    • The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus uses a high-speed Thunderbolt 3 40 Gbps interface which is 8X faster than USB 3.0.
  • Docking Function
    • The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus docking function supports 7 functions in a single Thunderbolt 3 cable to transmit data, power, video, audio, and more.
  • Smartphone HD Projection
    • Using a Thunderbolt 3 cable, users can project your smartphone’s content to a high-definition display via the TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus.
  • Professional-Grade RAID
    • The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus is equipped with a hardware RAID controller which delivers up to 810MB/s read speeds using SSDs under RAID 0. A switch on the rear allows users to shift between RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, and Single-mode easily.
  • High Scalability
    • The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus support daisy-chaining via Thunderbolt 3 to connect with other Thunderbolt 3-enabled storage devices.
  • Supports Multi-Displays of up to an 8K Display
    • Now equipped with a DisplayPort 1.4 along with Thunderbolt 3 interfaces, the TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus can support up to a single 8K display or dual 4K displays. It can support up to three display screens simultaneously.
  • Gigabit LAN
    • The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus now comes with a Gigabit LAN port offering access to a stable and reliable wired connection. Gigabit LAN has a driver-free installation and is compatible with both Windows 10 and Mac systems.
  • Efficient Cooling
    • The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus sports an aluminum chassis with a temperature-controlled smart fan that keeps the NAS device running cool to maintain optimal working performance.
Where Can I Learn More?

With an MSRP in the region of $329.99, if you want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official TerraMaster product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

