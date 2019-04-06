Tesla Adds More Atari Games To Their Cars

Tesla

While owning a Tesla has more than a few perks, I daresay that many of you don’t necessarily purchasing one with gaming in mind. Over the last few months, however, the car manufacturer has been looking at ways to innovate it’s dashboard display to provide users with a little entertainment.

In terms of gaming, this was first seen last August when a software update added a number of classic Atari games.

In a report via CNET, however, owners of the Model S, X and 3 will find something pleasant when they apply the latest update. Why? Well, Tesla has added both Breakout and 2048 to the roster.

More Games!

The games have been added as nothing more than a perk to the existing system and, of course, can not be used while driving. They do, however, provide a nice little touch to the overall design and give owners the opportunity to be ironically retro in one of the most modern cars created.

What Do We Think?

It’s a nice way to utilise the excellent large touch screen display that comes as standard with the Tesla range. Admittedly, some will be wondering if this has any particular point. It does, however, sum up CEO Elon Musk very well. They added them because they could!

To access the latest games, all you need to do is apply the update to your Tesla. It’s as simple as that!

What do you think? What other games would you like to see added? – Let us know in the comments!