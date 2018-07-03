Tesla Celebrate As They Product 7,000 Cars In 7 Days

Tesla Produce 7000 Cars in 7 Days

For around a year now, Tesla has been dogged by rumours of uncertainty. Whether its car accidents, product recalls or lack of production, it has caused many to believe that as a car company, Tesla might be teetering on the verge of financial ruin. This is something that owner Elon Musk has often denied, occasionally in comical fashion.

One of the biggest problems which have faced the company, however, is simply getting cars built. In a report via CNET though, Elon Musk has declared that Tesla has just produced 7000 new cars in just 7 days.

That Doesn’t Sound So Impressive

While the figures are clearly not in line with a Ford or General Motors, remember that in comparative terms, Tesla is quite a small producer. With the numerous supply line problems they have had, actually being able to produce these many cars in a single week is actually very impressive. At the very least, it’s certainly not normal for them.

7000 cars, 7 days

♥️ Tesla Team ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2018

Can They Keep This Up?

That’s the real question, isn’t it? The short answer is that its hard to say with any certainty. It’s entirely possible that they literally just pulled out all the stops to hit this golden number that could never practically be achieved again. This could, therefore, all potentially be one big publicity stunt.

What Do We Think?

There is, without doubt, things to be concerned about at Tesla. I think it would be exceptionally foolish to ignore these or try to gloss over them. Despite that though, we are actually pretty big fans of the car company and want them to be successful. Hopefully, this is the first step in the right direction for the car company to get back on track. We will just have to wait and see.

