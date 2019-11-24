I think it’s pretty safe to say that the recently revealed Tesla Cybertruck is a somewhat polarising design. And that may just be the biggest understatement I’ve made in 2019. Like it or not though, it seems that the car is proving to be more than a little popular with consumers.

Just how popular? Well, in a post on his official Twitter account, Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck already has nearly 150,000 preorders placed upon it.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 23 November 2019

Tesla Cybertruck

We should make it clear that pre-ordering a Tesla Cybertruck isn’t as simple as merely putting your name down for one. You also have to pay a pretty hefty deposit. As such, this isn’t just idle numbers. 146,000 people actually really want to own one of these!

Perhaps more surprising, only a small majority of those orders have opted for the ‘entry-level’ model selling for $39,000

Single Motor (Entry-level) – 17%

Dual Motor (Mid-Tier) – 42%

Tri-Motor (top-tier) – 41%

What Do We Think?

Well, the phrase ‘there’s no accounting for taste’ certainly comes to mind. Admittedly, owning a Tesla is quite a status symbol these days and, of all their models released to date, this is perhaps the most identifiable one.

Would I have pre-ordered one of these though? Well, all I can say is that there’s probably someone at Specsavers wondering if there’s an advert to make out of this.

