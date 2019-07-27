Tesla Driver Goes Viral After Charging Up at a Strangers House

Some people may have certain (mis?)conceptions surrounding Tesla drivers. Specifically, that as they own an electric car (one of the most fashionable and expensive brands around), that it might give their keepers a ‘holier than thou’ approach to other people.

Well, in a report via Jalopnik, a driver in Florida has done nothing to change that image by parking their car outside someone’s home (who they didn’t know) and then proceeded to hook it up to their electric supply. All of which without asking, informing, or even leaving a note for the actual owner of the house!

What must Elon Musk think?!

Tesla Driver Effectively ‘Steals’ A Charge

The owner of the house reported that they only first noticed the car after being asked by their gardener if it could be moved to mow the lawn. A quick check, however, discovered that the car had been left there for at least 12 hours and, in addition, that the driver had decided to give it a charge using their external wall plug.

After giving it a few hours, the owner contacted the police who confirmed that the vehicle wasn’t stolen. In other words, the owner had deliberately chosen to do this! Enter the owner of the car onto the scene…

So, what do you think happened? Did they return with a thank you? Maybe a gift? Nope! – Without any word of apology, they said that they’d gone to visit a friend and ran out of charge and had no other choice. They then promptly left (courtesy of their 12-hour free charge). All without even compensating the owner for the electricity stolen!

What Do We Think?

Well, firstly we have to give the owner of the house more than a little credit. Why? Well, not only haven’t they decided to press charges, but they also left the car on charge until the owner returned. If it was me, I’d have yanked that plug out the moment I saw it!

For the owner of the car, however, it was a colossal sign of their own self-importance. I mean, if you need a charge in the middle of the night and see an option, fair enough. For God’s sake though, at least have the courtesy to leave a note in the window and compensate the person for the power and inconvenience you caused!

If I’m ever lucky enough to own a Tesla, I would like to think that it wouldn’t change me into a person like this. I guess I have to own a Tesla first to find out though.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!