Tesla Sales Have Reportedly Plunged Since December

Tesla Sales Have Reportedly Nosedived

While Tesla might be one of the most ‘prestige’ or at least technologically fashionable car brands currently on the market, the company has often struggled to translate its popularity into positive sales figures. It’s a huge problem that has dogged the company for years.

In 2018, however, it seems that things might have been on the up. Production had been increased, cars were being made (and delivered) and they even posted a quarterley profit. Well, for one of the quarters of 2018 at least!

In a report via WCCFTech, however, it seems that there may be a fresh crisis brewing at the company. Namely, that since the beginning of the year, car sales have plummeted!

Why Are Sales Down?

While these rumours have not been confirmed by Tesla (and will not be for at least another 1-2 months), they do come from a reliable source.

InsideEVs has often been cited by Elon Musk himself as providing good quality news on Tesla. In the figures they have obtained, however, they have found that only 12,000 Model 3 cars were sold in January. This is less than half of the 25,000 sold in December and remember, December is traditionally a bit of a quiet month in the car industry.

What Do We Think?

It’s pretty clear that many senior members at Tesla are getting more than a little concerned at the direction the company is heading. As such, there has already been numerous calls for Elon Musk to step down from his CEO position.

While such arguments have a point, to us, removing Elon Musk would be a disaster. Regardless of his occasional ‘antics’, he is the ‘face’ of the company and I’m sure if they are having a rough patch, they’re better with him than without him!

What do you think?