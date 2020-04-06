Tesla Shows How They’ve Turned Car Parts into Ventilators

With Tesla seeing disruption to their factories during the Coronavirus outbreak, they recently announced that they would be turning their technology towards creating ventilators for hospitals. A nice idea given that these are necessary to help people who are truly suffering under the worst effects of the virus.

Well, in the release of a new video, Tesla has revealed how they have been able to use Model 3 car parts as key components within their ventilator designs.

Tesla Reveal Ventilator Design

Utilizing many of their car parts, Tesla has completed designing what they call a prototype ventilator. Although it all works entirely correctly, however, the company is keen to emphasize that these have only been produced (and used) under emergency situations.

So, what’s going on here? Well, the main key part is the Tesla mixing chamber (a part used in many of their vehicles). Powered by the car vehicle computer technology, once supplied with oxygen, this can provide air to needy people which itself can be regulated and controlled with the display which, incidentally, is the same you’d find in a Model 3.

First Medtronic units from Tesla getting installed in NY metro area. These are for worst case situations. pic.twitter.com/xyFRZwv1M7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2020

What Do We Think?

This isn’t the first instance we’ve heard of companies turning their resources towards medical equipment. Particularly as we all looking towards means that can help battle COVID-19. What makes this most interesting, however, is that with this video, Tesla has undoubtedly given us one of the best ‘inside’ looks. Specifically, at how technology can be altered to suit purposes well beyond its original scope. It’s truly fascinating stuff!

So, kudos to Tesla, Elon Musk, and we hope to see more like this in the future!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the video? – Let us know in the comments!