Tesla Is Shutting Stores To Sell Cars For Less

Tesla Reportedly Shutting Stores

Despite Tesla being one of the most fashionable car brands around at the moment, there is one inescapable fact that has dogged the company for the last 5 years. Namely, that they’re not actually making money! Well, that isn’t entirely true as the company did post their first every quarterley profits last year, but that was after a very ‘crunch’ heavy period of getting cars off the production lines and onto peoples driveways.

In a report via SkyNews, however, fresh concerns have been raised about the company with stores reportedly being shut. There is, however, a purpose behind it!

Store Closures!

Tesla chief Elon Musk has confirmed that the company is looking to close all of their stores. There is, however, a purpose to this rather drastic decision. Specifically, they feel that by removing this overhead it will allow them to reduce the cost of their Model 3 Tesla. A car which has a starting price of (just) $35,000.

They hope that this can be achieved with a ‘fully online‘ platform. How this will work in regards to ‘test driving’ a car, however, is more than a little unclear.

The Company Needs Sales

Elon Musk has regularly stated that the Model 3 needs to be a success if the company is going to survive into the future. He has regularly emphasised that getting it into homes as ‘inexpensively’ as possible is a huge factor in that and, in fairness, there are few who wouldn’t consider buying a Tesla if the prices can hold around $35,000 (circa £27,000).

While he expects Tesla to (again) report a loss at the end of Q1, he does hope that these moves will result in a profitable Q2 for 2019. We can only wait and see but, as always, we wish Tesla nothing but the best!

