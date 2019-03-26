The Apple Arcade Game Streaming Platform Is Revealed

Apple Arcade

A little over a week ago, Google finally revealed their upcoming game streaming platform. Namely, the Stadia. This represented the first of a number of major companies who, at the very least, were expressing significant interest in getting into this market.

Admittedly, to date, there isn’t much competition. In fact, you could perhaps argue that Nvidia Shield is the only practical competitor currently out there.

While Google may have been the first of the newcomers to put their product out there, in a report via TechPowerUp, Apple hasn’t fallen far behind in presenting their ‘Apple Arcade’.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics, not a lot. There are, however, more than a few features why it could prove to be a success. For example, rather than offering developers a platform for their games, Apple will actively look to both help and even fund small studios to produce content exclusively for their platform.

With a number of major developers/franchises already secured. Apple seems confident that they can do something their competition can not.

Phil Schiller of Apple has said:

“The App Store is the world’s biggest and most successful game platform. Now we are going to take games even further with Apple Arcade, the first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room. We are working with some of the most innovative game developers in the world to create over 100 new and exclusive games to play across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade games will be great for families, respect user privacy and will not have ads or require any additional purchases. We think players of all ages are going to love Apple Arcade.”

What Do We Think?

There is clearly more than a little room in the market here. With both Apple and Google probably launching their platforms in close proximity, however, if you are interested in such a service, it might be a bit tricky to make your choice.

Such platforms do have clear benefits though. For example, simply a decent internet connection rather than necessarily powerful hardware, could see many people gaining access to AAA releases.

While an exact release date hasn’t been specified, both companies are expected to launch their services within the next 6 months.

