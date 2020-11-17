The Battlefield 5 Fall 2020 Update is Here!
Peter Donnell / 5 mins ago
Are you still playing Battlefield 5? I know I am, albeit not as much as I used to. However, as with any massive online-focused game, there’s always room for improvement. Electronic Arts and DICE have now released their Fall 2020 Update, and the changelog is pretty extensive.
There’s a big focus on the Community Game feature, and players will now be able to setup new configuration for this.
Of course, the game gets a wealth of patches and bug fixes too. As well as the usual performance improvements. No doubt there are still plenty more issues that need addressing, but this is a good effort overall.
The update should automatically download the next time you open Steam or Origin. You’ll be looking at a 5.8GB download on Origin. However, on Steam the update will be a more sizable 7.8GB.
Battlefield 5 Fall Update Release Notes
Fixes, Changes & Improvements #1
- Fixed an issue that could previously occur in the Practice Range whilst interacting with the weapon selection box.
- Fixed a configuration issue in Community Games that ensures that the Pre-Round size now does take effect in game on Frontlines.
- Also fixed the Breda M1935 PG to ensure it has the correct ammo count on spawn when fully specialised beyond the third tier.
- Fixed the Lunge Mine when switching from binoculars so that it no longer triggers the knockdown animation.
- Fixed the “Loose Part” hairstyle so that it is now available for German Female characters in Your Company.
- Also fixed the Welgun so that it can now be inspected.
- Fixed a location on Provence where players could get stuck at a specific position inside the Windmill.
- Fixed a location on Provence where there were two ammo stations, instead of one ammo and one medical station.
- Also fixed the Kampfpistole dog tags so that ‘Players Damaged’ are now correctly counted.
- Fixed an issue with airplanes added in the Summer Update to correct their draw distance, and ensure that they could be viewed consistently from the perspective of the other player.
- Fixed several weapons not having visible bipods or parts in the Practice Range.
- Also fixed the recoil for the 12g Automatic and Model 37 to ensure that they correctly feature reduced recoil when crouched, or prone.
- Fixed a situation where the K31 could have the improper UI for scope switching when also using the Doppel Schuss.
- Fixed the High altitude specialization on the P51 so that it now takes on the correct effect.
- Also fixed a localisation issue in the Brazillian versions of Battlefield V so that the PPK shows with the correct information.
Fixes, Changes & Improvements #2
- Fixed a bug where German tanks were not available during pre-round when playing Conquest on Provence.
- Fixed The Globetrotter achievement. This will update accordingly once you’ve played a round on Twisted Steel.
- Also fixed an issue with the Deadeye Outfit when looking down the Sights.
- Fixed an issue where Puma AP shells had high explosive blast damage. Their impact damage and velocity have been increased to compensate.
- Fixed the T34 Calliope description so that it now fits within the UI.
- Changed the Quickplay options to restore ‘War in the Pacific’ back into the Matchmaking Pools. We have removed ‘Rush, Frontlines, and Domination’ from the Quickplay options.
- Changed the Flamethrower spawn on Devastation, Breakthrough, so that it spawns earlier in the round and can be better utilised to have an effect on the outcome of the round.
- Also changed Libya to add collision that ensures players are no longer able to exploit an out of combat area near C on Conquest. This was previously giving Recons too much of an unfair advantage.
- Changed the Practice Range so that all weapons, gadgets, and grenades are now available. We’ve also ensured that the M1 Garand now has its grenade launcher automatically available in this area.
- Changed the Republique set for the UK faction so that it now has the correct Allied colours.
- Improved Spawn Locations on Provence TDM to ensure that you don’t get trapped in between assets.
- Improved the flow in Community Games so that the owner of a password-protected server is not asked for the password when joining the server.