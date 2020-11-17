The Battlefield 5 Fall 2020 Update is Here!

Are you still playing Battlefield 5? I know I am, albeit not as much as I used to. However, as with any massive online-focused game, there’s always room for improvement. Electronic Arts and DICE have now released their Fall 2020 Update, and the changelog is pretty extensive.

There’s a big focus on the Community Game feature, and players will now be able to setup new configuration for this.

Of course, the game gets a wealth of patches and bug fixes too. As well as the usual performance improvements. No doubt there are still plenty more issues that need addressing, but this is a good effort overall.

The update should automatically download the next time you open Steam or Origin. You’ll be looking at a 5.8GB download on Origin. However, on Steam the update will be a more sizable 7.8GB.

Battlefield 5 Fall Update Release Notes

Fixes, Changes & Improvements #1

Fixed an issue that could previously occur in the Practice Range whilst interacting with the weapon selection box.

Fixed a configuration issue in Community Games that ensures that the Pre-Round size now does take effect in game on Frontlines.

Also fixed the Breda M1935 PG to ensure it has the correct ammo count on spawn when fully specialised beyond the third tier.

Fixed the Lunge Mine when switching from binoculars so that it no longer triggers the knockdown animation.

Fixed the “Loose Part” hairstyle so that it is now available for German Female characters in Your Company.

Also fixed the Welgun so that it can now be inspected.

Fixed a location on Provence where players could get stuck at a specific position inside the Windmill.

Fixed a location on Provence where there were two ammo stations, instead of one ammo and one medical station.

Also fixed the Kampfpistole dog tags so that ‘Players Damaged’ are now correctly counted.

Fixed an issue with airplanes added in the Summer Update to correct their draw distance, and ensure that they could be viewed consistently from the perspective of the other player.

Fixed several weapons not having visible bipods or parts in the Practice Range.

Also fixed the recoil for the 12g Automatic and Model 37 to ensure that they correctly feature reduced recoil when crouched, or prone.

Fixed a situation where the K31 could have the improper UI for scope switching when also using the Doppel Schuss.

Fixed the High altitude specialization on the P51 so that it now takes on the correct effect.

Also fixed a localisation issue in the Brazillian versions of Battlefield V so that the PPK shows with the correct information.

Fixes, Changes & Improvements #2