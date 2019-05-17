The Cooler Master MasterRide Truck Hits the Road

Cooler Master MasterRide

It seems to be something of a common theme recently as the major PC component manufacturers look to find more proactive ways to take their products to the road. We have, of course, already seen this literally with the ASUS ROG Bus.

Cooler Master, however, is surprisingly the next company to do it and boy has is it good! They have arguably taken this concept one step further with the release of the MasterRide. A HUGE truck crammed full of PC and gaming goodness!

LAN Party!

Seemingly acting like a 10 player LAN party on wheels, the MasterRide has various systems all connected and running F1 2018. This isn’t just a system with a keyboard and mouse, however, as each individual set-up has it’s very own gaming chair with realistic foot pedals and headsets.

All in all, this is a very complex, but hugely impressive set-up!

Systems

While we don’t know the specifics of each system, they are clearly crammed full of Cooler Master goodness. You’ll notice particularly the V1000 power supply, those two huge intake fans to the front and the 240mm design AIO liquid cooler.

Oh, and also what very much appears to be a Nvidia 2080 Ti in each system! Cooler Master has very clearly thrown a lot of money at this MasterRide and it shows throughout the entire truck!

Where Can I Check it Out?

At the time of writing, we’re not entirely sure where the MasterRide is. Cooler Master has, however, said that they plan to tour this all across Europe attending various events on the PC and gaming calendar.

So if you want to check this out, the best advice is to keep taps on the official Cooler Master social media. You can check out the official UK Facebook page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the truck? Hoping to see it arrive near you? – Let us know in the comments!