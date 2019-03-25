The Elder Scrolls Morrowind is FREE (Today March 25th Only)

In Celebration of The Elder Scrolls 25th Anniversary

Bethesda is giving away a free copy of The Elder Scrolls Morrowind on their website.

This is in celebration of The Elder Scrolls franchise’ 25th anniversary. Hence, the claim code on check out is TES25TH-MORROWIND, although it requires users to sign-up for a Bethesda account. In case they have not done so already.

Can My System Run Morrowind?

Morrowind is the third game in The Elder Scrolls franchise. Originally launched back in 2002, this would make the game 17 years old now. In fact, the system requirements are very low looking at it with modern eyes. However, these were pretty steep back in the day:

OS: Windows ME/98/XP/2000

Processor: 500 MHz Intel Pentium III, Celeron, or AMD Athlon

Memory: 256 MB

Graphics: 32MB Direct3D Compatible video card with 32-bit color support and DirectX 8.1

DirectX®: 8.1

Hard Drive: 1GB free hard disk space

Sound: DirectX 8.1 compatible sound card

Nevertheless, for users who are only familiar with Skyrim or Oblivion, this is would be an interesting look into the franchise’ roots. Back in the day, Morrowind was quite revolutionary in terms of graphics.

If you want it free, you better hurry because this is only for one day.

