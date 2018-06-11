The Elder Scrolls VI Officially Announced with Teaser Trailer

The Next Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Saga

While Bethesda has announcements about their new IP Starfield, as well as new Doom and Fallout games at E3, they have not forgotten about their fantasy RPG property as well. The Elder Scrolls Saga is going to get its sixth official chapter. Although Bethesda did not reveal anything besides the name and a short teaser video. There are also no release dates or information on where this chapter takes place.

Obviously, this rules out Skyrim which is the setting for the previous The Elder Scrolls V game. It will take a bit more sleuthing to figure out from the short teaser where this next game will take place. See for yourself below:

Where Does The Elder Scrolls VI Take Place?

The entire Elder Scrolls saga takes place in the continent of Tamriel. There are nine provinces in total, each with its own distinct geographic property. The province of Skyrim for example, is notable for its harsh winters and tall mountains. Black Marsh is full of swamp lands and is the home of the Argonian lizard-folks. The short teaser trailer shows no snow (except for the mountain caps) and no swamps. So these two are ruled out.

The video shows a long coastline which appears to be an ocean on the side. So this rules out rivers and narrower bays. Judging by the sunlight’s eastern position, the coast line seen is going from south to north.

The lack of tall forests also rules out the Elven lands. Plus, the visible structures does not appear to be Elven. On the other hand Hammerfell’s coastlines being deserts rules the province out out.

Judging tall mountains in the distance, plus the open coastline, it is highly likely that Elder Scrolls VI will take place in the province of High Rock. TESII: Daggerfall actually took place in High Rock. However, also included the North West of Hammerfell since it covered the Iliac bay. On the other hand, the coast line seen in the trailer is most likely the upper bay area north of High Rock.

This part is just speculation of course. We would just have to wait for official announcements. After all, Bethesda could just have cobbled this short teaser together for E3 to quell fans’ complaints.