The Entire Intel 10th-Gen “Comet Lake” Line-Up Leaks Online

With the recent release of the brand new AMD Ryzen 3000 processors, it’s easy to forget that Intel has their own 10th-gen ‘Comet Lake’ CPUs in the pipeline. One of the biggest curiosities will be if Intel will be able to ‘pull away’ from AMD again who have closed the gap rather significantly with their amazingly good processors.

In a report via ThinkComputers, however, an image has leaked online purporting to show the specifications and details for the entire upcoming Intel 10th-gen Comet Lake processors.

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake Processors

The image reveals 13 SKU products reportedly set for release. Top of the list sits the Core i9-10900KF. A 10-core, 20-thread design with a base clock of 3.4 GHz, a multi-core boost of 4.6 GHz, and a single-core boost of 5.2 GHz. These are all desktop releases and, at least in writing, look pretty solid in terms of specification.

With a 105W TDP part, this release will have an MSRP of $499. Not a terrible price in terms of the reported performance. As you can see, however, Intel will be sticking with a 14nm design for this series, albeit an extra ‘+’ has been added based on the prior coffee-lake refresh.

New Socket Design

One of the main key reveals in the leak is that Intel may be planning a new socket design for this processor that will not be backwards compatible. The LGA 1159 socket will likely have a Z490 chipset name and will see DDR 3200mhz support being offered natively. This, rather than the 2666mhz currently supported in their most recent refresh.

When Is It Out?

Intel doesn’t have a specific release date confirmed for their Comet Lake processors. They are, however, expected to be announced (and possibly released) in early to mid-2020. AMD will, therefore, have at least 6 months to enjoy the popularity of their new Ryzen platform. Don’t forget though that Intel is waiting in the wings!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the specifications? – Let us know in the comments!