The Epic Games Sale is Hitting More Than A Few Problems

/ 2 hours ago
Earlier this week Epic Games launched their first ever sale and initially, it was all looking very promising. Not only were they offering some nice prices, but they also had a ‘flat rate’ promotion offering a discount on any game over a particular amount (£13.99 in the UK, $14.99 in the US.)

Despite the initial promise, however, the sale has hit more than a few snags. The most recent, however, is certainly pretty significant as the discount on Borderlands 3 has now been removed!

So Far So Bad…

The sale so far has already seen a number of games removed at the request of the developers. For example, Paradox recently got Epic to remove the discount on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. In addition, the promotion for Oxygen Not Included was also removed entirely.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, the latest game to now be pulled from the sale is the pre-order discount for Borderlands 3.

What’s Gone Wrong?

Well, at this point it’s hard to say. I can only presume that Epic Games (not having the deepest gaming well to draw from) just decided to put this discount en-masse. Seemingly with the hope that everyone would be on board with it. Clearly, however, many are not. It’s even led to some speculation that many developers are considering pulling from the platform entirely.

While there are still some more than decent sales, however, what is clear is that this first venture onto a very solid Steam territory isn’t exactly going according to plan.

What do you think? Have you purchased anything from the Epic Games sale? – Let us know in the comments!

