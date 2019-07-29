The Expanse Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4 Launch

The Expanse is heading to Amazon for its fourth season before the end of the year. Leaving the SyFy network and getting a new lease on life after a close call with cancellation.

Now fans can relax even further since it appears that it will be safe from having an undue end for at least two more season. According to Variety, Amazon has renewed the beloved sci-fi series for a fifth season. Well ahead of time from the fourth season’s December 2019 premiere.

What is Season 5 About?

The TV series has so far followed the book adaptations closely. With the fourth season expected to follow the fourth book ‘Cibola Burn’. Since there are 9 novels in total, the last one due out next year, fans obviously wish it to last at least 9 seasons.

If Amazon wants to please fans, renewing at least up to season 5 is the right move. Book critics have dubbed the 5th book ‘Nemesis Games’ as the “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” of the novel series. Both in its success as a best-seller as well as its story parallel with the enemy getting the upper hand. You can read a very good synopsis of Nemesis Games at Good Reads. Although be forewarned, as it is full of spoilers.

When is the Season 4 Premiere?

Viewers will be able to start streaming season 4 of The Expanse starting December 13th, 2019 on Amazon Prime. For now, you can watch the teaser trailer below: