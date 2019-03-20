The First Official Trailer Is Released For Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4

I must admit that when I first heard that a brand new Toy Story film was on the way, I was more than a little confused. While I won’t go into any specific spoilers, the third film in the franchise has a somewhat conclusive feel about it and as such, anything extra seems a little unnecessary.

Well, like it or not, a new film is on the way and courtesy of Disney Pixar, we have our first official trailer!

What Does It Reveal?

Well, as you might expect, with a new film comes new characters and in this instance ‘Forky’ seems a bit… unusual. It does, however, seem that the main focal point will be on a somewhat side-character who has been with the franchise since it’s original 1995 release.

Yes, Woody’s girlfriend (?) Little Bo Peep seems to be taking a more central role this time around. It is, however, still a bit unclear what that role will exactly be. You can check out the trailer below!

Release Date!

In addition to the first official trailer, there is more big news in regards to the film. Namely that we have an official release date for the film!

Toy Story 4 will hit cinemas on June 21st.

As above, I am more than a little curious about exactly what direction this film will go in. In addition, I’m a little concerned that what will come may tarnish the excellent ‘conclusion’ seen in the 3rd film. With just 3 months to go, however, this will undoubtedly be another blockbuster Summer hit for Disney.

Whether it will actually be good or not, however, remains to be seen.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!