The Irishman Sets Netflix & Cinematic Release For November

The Irishman represents what is (at least in our opinion) the most ambitious Netflix film project to date. Being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pachino and Harvey Keitel this clearly has a huge amount of star power behind it and with a budget of $140m is well beyond the usual scope of a Netflix film.

With it being in development for around 2 years now, many hoped that it would release before the end of this year and, in that regard, there is some excellent news. Following a post on the official Twitter account, The Irishman is set to release on Netflix and in selected cinemas this November.

The Irishman, in theaters beginning November 1st and on Netflix November 27th. pic.twitter.com/896Y3rMay1 — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) 27 August 2019

The Irishman Confirms Release Date

So, what is the film about I hear you ask? Well, it essentially focuses on Robert De Niro who plays Frank Sheeran. A person who was, in real life, a mafia hitman and was believed to have been involved in the disappearance of labour union leader Jimmy Hoffa. A person who, if you know your mafia history, vanished without a trace!

The story will focus on this and will be the first time that Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have worked together since the (amazingly excellent) ‘Casino’ released in 1995.

When Is It Out?

Well, as the Twitter post above may have given away, the film will initially see a selected cinematic release on November 1st. It will, however, hit Netflix for all subscribers on November 27th.

Based on everything we know about this film, it should be excellent. Perhaps even one of the best film releases in recent memory. We can, but hope. Rest assured, however, I’ll be there on release day with my popcorn ready!

