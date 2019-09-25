The Last of Us 2 Release Date Confirmed With Trailer

Since the came was officially revealed to be in existence around 2 years ago The Last of Us 2 has been one of the most hotly anticipated released. The first game in the series was absolutely stunning and a very fitting swansong to the PS3. I, therefore, fully expect this to be the same for the PS4.

With so much expectation, however, you may be forgiven for wondering if perhaps the community is setting the bar a little too high for this one. Well, with the launch of a brand new trailer and a confirmed release date, if you’re not hyped by this point then you’re probably just immune to it!

The Last of Us 2

So, firstly, the trailer looks pretty amazing. In fact, it’s very hard to distinguish the cutscenes from the actual gameplay. As such, this is definitely looking to be one of the most impressive PS4 releases to date. With, admittedly, possibly Cyberpunk 2077 having something to say on the matter.

With Ellie and Joel seemingly back together, however, this is looking to be every bit of what the fans wanted!

When Is It Out?

The Last of Us 2 will release as a PlayStation 4 exclusive on February 21st, 2020. Yes, we have just under 6 months to go before we can get our hands on this. Based on what we can see in this trailer, I can barely wait. This just simply looks stunning!

Given that this is likely going to represent one of the last major PS4 releases (with the PS5 expected late 2020), let’s just hope that if there is another game in this series, we don’t have to wait until that console is set to retire!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!