The Last of Us 2 to Add Permadeath & ‘Grounded’ Modes

It’s been a couple of months now since the release of The Last of Us 2 and, fortunately, a lot of the hysteria surrounding the game (from both sides of the fence) has died down. And, if you’re not aware of what ‘hysteria’ I’m referring to, then consider yourself lucky because it wasn’t pretty!

Presuming you did purchase the game, however, the chances are that you have probably completed it at least once by now and might be looking for new challenges. Well, if that is the case, then I have good news for you. In a report via Eurogamer, two new trophies have been discovered in the game that almost certainly indicates that two new modes are set to be added to The Last of Us 2. Specifically, permadeath and ‘grounded’.

The Last of Us 2

So, what are these new game modes? Well, starting with the most obvious, in ‘permadeath’ once you die (and there are plenty of opportunities for that to happen) the game is over. Although applicable to any difficulty setting (so you can attempt it on ‘easy’ if you wish), the bottom line is that, with this mode enabled, once you’re dead, you’re dead and have to start again from the beginning.

What about ‘grounded’ though? Well, for those of you who played the original game, you may already know this, but the mode disables the HUD and listen mode. In other words, it makes the game massively harder!

When Can We Expect Them?

Although not yet active in the game, Naughty Dog is expected to release these new game modes as a patch within the next couple of weeks. As such, if you were perhaps erring towards selling or trading in your copy, it might be worth keeping a little longer. Particularly if you value these two extra trophies more than your gaming sanity!

