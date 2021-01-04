The Mandalorian Tops List of the Most Pirated Shows of 2020

In kicking this off with something I daresay many of you will consider some modern version of blasphemy, I have not yet got around to watching The Mandalorian. Not, incidentally, because I don’t want to, but when you consider that it’s only available on the Disney+ subscription service, well, let’s just say that I have enough things regularly taking money out of my bank account without adding another to the list.

It seems, however, that this paywall hasn’t stopped a lot of people in watching the view, and specifically illegally, as in a report via CNET The Mandalorian has officially been the most pirated TV show of 2020.

The Mandalorian Tops Piracy Charts for 2020

In terms of the top shows pirated in 2020, it shouldn’t come as any surprise to learn that most of them originate on subscription-only platforms. While Netflix shows do appear here and there, however, putting the Mandalorian to one side, it seems that Amazon Prime Video shows are one of the most targeted when it comes to piracy.

The below list is the official order of popularity in TV show piracy throughout 2020 and, for those of you familiar with this recent history, you may note a rather notable exception to this top 10.

The Mandalorian The Boys Westworld Vikings Star Trek Picard Rick and Morty The Walking Dead The Outsider The Arrow The Flash

One Notable Exception

Despite topping the list for the last 7 years in a row, it is somewhat both surprising and not surprising to see that ‘Game of Thrones’ has tumbled down the piracy pecking order quite significantly. Yes, the series is still very popular with fans, but given that it concluded in 2019, it is perhaps not too shocking to see that people are not quite to anxious to watch it any more.

Make no bones about it though, Disney is not going to be happy about The Mandalorian topping this list and, as we all know, while the company itself may attempt to exude a warm and cuddly persona, we all know how cold and heartless their lawyers are!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!