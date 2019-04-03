The Original Mortal Kombat Is Recreated As A 3D Fighter

Mortal Kombat

It’s been over 26 years since the original Mortal Kombat arrived in arcades and it’s pretty safe to say that in terms of beat-em-ups, it was a game changer.

While games until this date had largely steered away from outright violence, Mortal Kombat piled it on heavily! This did, of course, lead to highly successful home console ports.

Now, admittedly, these days the original game feels more than a little clunky. Not even in terms of just the image capturing for the characters, but even the controls now feel woefully unresponsive.

Following the release of a video from YouTube channel Bitplex, however, we can see what a modern 3D interpretation of the original would look like!

How Was This Possible?

Using various sprites and images taken from the game, Bitplex was able to combine these to provide a 3D environment. It is a technique that could potentially give every 2D game 3D aspects, albeit for the moment it is limited to video rendering. Still, I’m not complaining.

It does, of course, give rise to the wish that Warner Bros (who owns the franchise) would consider a remake of the original game. Bearing the barer of bad news, there is nothing concrete in relation to that. Rumours have suggested that such a game is currently at least under consideration.

Based on this video, however, it would be great to see what a mash-up of modern technology and retro styling could achieve with this franchise!

If you can’t wait, then you at least have Mortal Kombat 11 to look forward to on April 23rd.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the video? Does it make you want to play Mortal Kombat? – Let us know in the comments!