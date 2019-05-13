The Orville Confirmed for a Third Season

The Orville

Being a pretty huge (but mostly closeted) fan of Star Trek, I must admit that when I heard that Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was making a show based on his own ‘take’ of it, I was more than a little curious.

For those of you who haven’t seen it, the show is best described as a loving parody. Think of it as Star Trek set in an alternative universe where the human race still thought that cock jokes were funny.

If you are a fan of the series (or feel that you’re about to become one) then there’s some excellent news! In a report via Variety, Fox has confirmed that they have commissioned the show for another series!

Surprising News

While The Orville was very popular during it’s first season, figures for last year were more than a little disappointing. As such, many had suspected that the show wouldn’t be picked up for a third season.

While it is being made, it does appear that some compromises have had to be made. Namely, over how much it costs.

Cutting Costs

The third season has reportedly been agreed on the basis that the show will look to significant reduce its costs. Specifically, to fall more in line with a show of the viewing figures it achieved last year.

This will, of course, raise many questions as to how these cuts will be achieved. For fans of the show, however, I daresay most will just be pleased to hear that a new series is on the way at all! Enjoy it though, because if the numbers don’t improve this might be the last!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!