The Winamp Skins Museum is Maximum Nostalgia

/ 3 seconds ago
The Winamp Skins Museum is Maximum Nostalgia

From the 90’s right up to just a few years ago, Winamp was my go-to media player. I only retired it a couple of years back as I transitioned to Plex, it just made more sense with my NAS based media, and multiple users in the house. However, Winamp still has a place in my heart, and it always will.

Fire up Winamp and hearing that iconic start-up sound. You remember it, right? Of course you do, but here it is anyway! It’s as iconic as the PlayStation 1 start-up or the Windows 95 sound.

Of course, if you remember using Winamp, then you surely remember Winamp skins. There were tens of thousands of them, each more outlandish than the last. Of course, there were many Hentai or some other form of nudity designs too, but there was some real design innovation with many of them too.

Some mad genius has take a staggering 65000 skins and created a fantastic Winamp Skim Museum. What’s mad to me is that there’s loads that I immediately recognised too, which is brilliant. Plus, the collection is still growing, so who knows how big it’ll end up being.

The skins have been pulled from The Internet Archive, but given a much cooler and more interactive interface to explore. What’s more fun is that with a single click they’re loaded into Webamp, a HTML5 browser based Winamp 2. That means you can actually put the skins to use just like in the old days!

So let me ask you, what the bloody hell are you still doing here? Head over to The Winamp Skims Museum… NOW!

If you’re still here though, let us know what your favourite skin was back in the day? Bonus points if it was something you’re ashamed to admit to having, ha!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    5700XT Or RTX 2060 SUPER?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend