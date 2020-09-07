The Winamp Skins Museum is Maximum Nostalgia

From the 90’s right up to just a few years ago, Winamp was my go-to media player. I only retired it a couple of years back as I transitioned to Plex, it just made more sense with my NAS based media, and multiple users in the house. However, Winamp still has a place in my heart, and it always will.

Fire up Winamp and hearing that iconic start-up sound. You remember it, right? Of course you do, but here it is anyway! It’s as iconic as the PlayStation 1 start-up or the Windows 95 sound.

Of course, if you remember using Winamp, then you surely remember Winamp skins. There were tens of thousands of them, each more outlandish than the last. Of course, there were many Hentai or some other form of nudity designs too, but there was some real design innovation with many of them too.

Some mad genius has take a staggering 65000 skins and created a fantastic Winamp Skim Museum. What’s mad to me is that there’s loads that I immediately recognised too, which is brilliant. Plus, the collection is still growing, so who knows how big it’ll end up being.

The skins have been pulled from The Internet Archive, but given a much cooler and more interactive interface to explore. What’s more fun is that with a single click they’re loaded into Webamp, a HTML5 browser based Winamp 2. That means you can actually put the skins to use just like in the old days!

Finally ready to share the Winamp Skin Museumhttps://t.co/ryFQNj4yGd



Infinite scroll through 65k Winamp skins with instant search and in-browser interactive preview pic.twitter.com/JbCbtiFAw2 — Jordan Eldredge (@captbaritone) September 3, 2020

So let me ask you, what the bloody hell are you still doing here? Head over to The Winamp Skims Museum… NOW!

If you’re still here though, let us know what your favourite skin was back in the day? Bonus points if it was something you’re ashamed to admit to having, ha!