The Windows 10 Optional Update KB4512941 Is Best Avoided!

Regularly updating your Windows 10 operating system is a good way to ensure that it’s running at peak efficiency and also to ensure that you get the best possible security, right? Well, not always the case. As we have seen the past, a number of Windows 10 updates have caused a lot more problems than they solved for users and that has, generally speaking, made a lot of people nervous about applying them.

It seems in the latest report via DSOGaming, that there’s another fresh reason for that too. The latest Windows 10 optional update (KB4512941) is reportedly significantly dragging down system performance thanks to a number of really weird quirks.

Avoid Windows Optional Update KB4512941

A quick check of my own computers Windows 10 update does, indeed, show this as an optional update. The above image has come directly from my system and shows KB4512941 lurking. Thankfully, however, I have not installed this. So, at this point, you’re probably wondering ‘what’s the problem with it?’

Well, various users have reported that after making the update, their CPU performance has been reduced significantly. For example, it has been suggested that the Cortana SearchUI.exe program will completely dominate at least one core of your processor. This will clearly put a huge impact on your overall system performance.

Something rather (morbidly) amusing considering that a recent Windows 10 update significantly changed how the Cortana search bar works.

I’ve Installed It – What Should I Do?

While you can look to undo the damage via some fiddling in the registry, this is not an area of your PC that inexperienced hands should tamper with. As such, the quickest and easiest solution (if you have installed it) is to simply go to ‘apps and features’ and uninstall it. This should fix the problem by, as it would suggest, removing the update from your system.

If you haven’t installed it yet, however, don’t. Fortunately, being an optional update you (shouldn’t) be prompted to automatically do this. If you have, however, as above, you might want to uninstall it asap!

