The Witcher 3 Heads to the Nintendo Switch This October

The Witcher 3 has been an upcoming release for the Nintendo Switch for quite some time now. It was an announcement that surprised many at the time as few would’ve expected the Nintendo Switch to be capable of effectively getting a game as huge and expansive as this to run well. While not meaning to sound unkind, the hardware in the Switch is somewhat limited. Particularly when compared to the Xbox One or PS4.

It seems, however, that CD Projekt Red has been able to get it to work and, better still, with the release of a new trailer they have formally confirmed the games release date!

The Witcher 3 is Heading to the Nintendo Switch

Now, to get this game to work, CD Projekt Red has had to make a number of compromises on the original release. As such, don’t expect this version to be as much as a feast on the eyes as the original game. Despite that, however, the opportunity to play this game (including its expansion packs) on a portable system is a truly remarkable achievement.

In fact, in terms of technical achievement, it may even represent the most impressive Switch release to date!

When Is It Out?

The Witcher 3 will release for the Nintendo Switch on October 15th. Yes, we are less than two months away from finally being able to see just how well the port has managed to work on the console!

With a price of around $60, however, some may baulk. This is, after all, essentially a 4-year-old game and a version that has had to be watered-down from the original. As you might expect, however, CD Projekt Red is throwing in a lot of goodies with that release and, on the whole, given that you face anything up to 500 hours of gameplay here, while it might seem like a lot, if you’ve never played it before and own a Nintendo Switch, this could represent something of a bargain!

What do you think? Are you planning to get The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch? What do you think about the trailers? – Let us know in the comments!