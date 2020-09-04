The Witcher 3 To Get ‘Free’ Next-Gen Ray Tracing Update

Despite the fact that The Witcher 3 is over 5 years old now, I think many would agree that it’s still a really damn good game. In fact, if you haven’t played it yet and gave it go today, I honestly doubt you’d spot much in it that would give it’s age away. In a nutshell, 5 years on and it still both looks and plays fantastically!

So, why are we talking about The Witcher 3? Well, following a report via Eurogamer, with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X just on the horizon, there’s some truly excellent news! – What is it I hear you ask? Well, CD Projekt Red has not only confirmed that a new updated version of the game will be released for those upcoming consoles but if you already own it (regardless of the system (excluding the Nintendo Switch)) you’ll automatically qualify to get this new and updated version of the game for free!

The Witcher 3 – Next-Gen Edition

So, a new version of The Witcher 3, but what can we expect to see from it? Well, in a nutshell:

Support for ray-tracing

Faster load times

All expansions and extra content!

Don’t think that this is just for owners of the next-gen consoles though. This updated version will also be released for the PC and, again, if you already own The Witcher 3, you should qualify to get these new features and graphical updates for free!

What Do We Think?

While I’m admittedly a little surprised that The Witcher 3 will be released on the next-gen consoles, I have to admit that upon hearing the news, it sounds great to me. Better still though, with CD Projekt Red offering this update for free to anyone who currently owns it on PC, PS4, or Xbox One, they’ll be doing their already excellent reputation with the gaming community no harm what-so-ever!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!