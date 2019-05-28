The ‘Worlds Most Dangerous’ PC Sells For £1,345,000

The Worlds Most Dangerous Laptop

Earlier this month, you may recall how we reported that an auction went live declaring itself to be selling the ‘Worlds Most Dangerous’ laptop. Admittedly, this was a rather subjective term, but what made it so dangerous?

Well, put simply, it contained 6 of the worlds most damaging viruses/malware ever created. The context for ‘damaging’ was based upon financial losses suffered by companies to which a $95bn value was placed. If you, incidentally, want to learn more about the laptop (and what it contained), check out the link here!

Well, following the conclusion of the sale, we can confirm that the laptop has officially been sold for a surprisingly huge £1,345,000.

Why That Price?

Well, being a rather old Samsung Netbook, the price clearly wasn’t paid for the laptop nor necessarily what it contained. Being held in a vacuum sealed chamber (to prevent the viruses escape) this was very much touted as an artistic piece.

Following the conclusion of the sale via the official website, the laptop achieved a price which many will consider insane. I mean, at the time we did note that this could’ve easily been achieved just by using an old one you may have had lying around and looking to download .exe video files.

What Do We Think?

In fairness, it was certainly a novel idea. That being said, however, we certainly didn’t expect this to achieve anything close to the price it was eventually sold for.

Perhaps it is art. Then again, perhaps some people have far more money than common sense!

Either way, if you want to try this yourself, grab that old laptop and get surfing on some of the dodgiest websites the internet has to offer! I’m sure it won’t take long for you to achieve the same goal. All you need to do then is create your own vacuum chamber…

What do you think? Surprised at the final price? – Let us know in the comments!