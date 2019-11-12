Thermalright Reveals Their New AXP-90 Low Profile Cooler

I think many would agree that while the AMD Ryzen platform is proving to be hugely popular with consumers, there are few ‘simple’ cooler designs currently on the market that are designed to work with the AM4 socket. By ‘simple’, I specifically mean the ‘pushpin’ designs often seen with the Intel stock coolers (and those emulated by entry-level manufacturers). Thermalright, however, is one of the few companies that really seem to be embracing the red side of the fence with this simple installation method.

In announcing their latest model, the AXP-90, AMD owners can have a fully copper, low-profile air cooler that should (all going well) given some nice solid cooling results. All, incidentally, without having to retro-fit or work around a primary Intel design. Something AMD owners will be more than familiar with.

Thermalright AXP-90

For the sake of clarity, Thermalright should not be confused with Thermaltake. Albeit their names are clearly similar. Thermalright is what you might politely term a relatively ‘entry-level’ manufacturer based in China. From what we can see of the AXP-90, however, it does tick a lot of the right boxes. Specifically, as a cheap and inexpensive alternative to the stock AMD coolers which is what, realistically, this is marketing itself against.

4 x 6mm copper cooling pipes

Full copper design

AM4 socket compatibility (Intel 115X is also available).

Low-profile design

Quick installation (Simply attach the brackets based on your AMD or 115X socket directly to the heat sink).

How Much Will It Cost?

With an expected retail price of around £30-£40, the Thermalright APX-90 might seem like an excellent budget option that has its attractive points. For us, regardless of AMD or Intel, the main crux of this product would be whether it can outperform stock coolers. To which, the AMD Wraith Spire is surprisingly good and even the Intel stock cooler is more than capable.

Although not officially launched yet (even on their website) you can learn more about what to expect from the APX-90 through it’s bigger brother product via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like this design? – Let us know in the comments!