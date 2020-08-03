Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge – Vote for Your Winner!

Each year, Thermaltake launches an annual competition to see who can use their technology in the most creative way to design a truly unique system build. With some amazing designs seen in the past, with the UK finalists now selected, not only do we have the opportunity to look at some amazing custom PC’s, but by picking your winner, you also stand the chance to grab yourself some Thermaltake goodies!

Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge

With the five finalists officially picked and confirmed, the UK clearly has some pretty amazing PC builders out there. At this point though, Thermaltake wants you to choose the build you love the most! The good stuff doesn’t stop there though!

With you picking your personal winner, this will put your name in the hat to win a Thermaltake case and PSU. A pretty substantial start if you have the urge to take part in their next competition!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The final build entries are in! Our Thermaltake Modding Contest 2020 finalists have been working away at home for the last few weeks creating some truly amazing one-off PCs. Now its time for YOU to judge and decide on your WINNER. Each of our contestants has created a final build video featuring their completed PC. Enter our competition and you could WIN a Thermaltake Case and PSU!”

How Can I Vote?

With 5 amazing builds to pick from, you may be wondering how you can check it out and cast your vote. Well, to do that, all you need to do is visit the official website here! – This contains videos, pictures, and details on all of the entrant’s systems as well as how you can cast your vote!

Better still, if you plan on entering next years competition, you can also learn a lot more about it there too! – So, get voting, because not only do we need a winner, but who knows, you might also bag yourself some prizes!

What do you think? Which is your favourite system? – Let us know in the comments!