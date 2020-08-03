Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge – Vote for Your Winner!

/ 20 mins ago
thermaltake logo

Each year, Thermaltake launches an annual competition to see who can use their technology in the most creative way to design a truly unique system build. With some amazing designs seen in the past, with the UK finalists now selected, not only do we have the opportunity to look at some amazing custom PC’s, but by picking your winner, you also stand the chance to grab yourself some Thermaltake goodies!

thermaltake case mod challenge 2020

Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge

With the five finalists officially picked and confirmed, the UK clearly has some pretty amazing PC builders out there. At this point though, Thermaltake wants you to choose the build you love the most! The good stuff doesn’t stop there though!

With you picking your personal winner, this will put your name in the hat to win a Thermaltake case and PSU. A pretty substantial start if you have the urge to take part in their next competition!

Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge - Vote for Your Winner! 1

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The final build entries are in! Our Thermaltake Modding Contest 2020 finalists have been working away at home for the last few weeks creating some truly amazing one-off PCs. Now its time for YOU to judge and decide on your WINNER. Each of our contestants has created a final build video featuring their completed PC.

Enter our competition and you could WIN a Thermaltake Case and PSU!”

How Can I Vote?

With 5 amazing builds to pick from, you may be wondering how you can check it out and cast your vote. Well, to do that, all you need to do is visit the official website here! – This contains videos, pictures, and details on all of the entrant’s systems as well as how you can cast your vote!

Better still, if you plan on entering next years competition, you can also learn a lot more about it there too! – So, get voting, because not only do we need a winner, but who knows, you might also bag yourself some prizes!

What do you think? Which is your favourite system? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend