Thermaltake 32GB 3200 MHZ Watercooled DDR4 Review

Thermaltake 32GB 3200 MHZ

The memory market is hardly short of choice these days. However, there’s a huge market for unified branding when it comes to building your system. There’s nothing wrong with mixing brands, obviously. However, if you’re rocking a Thermaltake chassis, cooler, peripherals, and more. Well, then it couldn’t hurt to throw some Thermaltake memory into the mix too, right? Of course, this memory is like any other DDR4 memory, so if you wanted to fit it to any other brands hardware, I’m sure it’ll still look great too.

It’s a little different from our usual memory kits too, as this is the first water-cooled memory we’ve tested for a very long time. For the bulk of the review, it’s still very much tested in the usual way. However, Andy will be throwing it on a custom loop rig for a separate video review that focuses not on the performance, but the aesthetics. You’ll catch that content at the end of this review, so let’s dive into the hardware, features, and the performance first!

Features

I will admit, details for this memory are thin on the ground at the time of writing (mid-December). The memory is set to launch in January at CES 2019, and all will be revealed there. For now, we have a pre-release package of the memory, so the best we can do is take a look at the design and get it straight on the test bench!

4 x 8 GB DDR4

XMP 3200 MHz

Quad-Channel

Custom Heatspreaders

Custom Waterblock included

RGB lighting ready with addressable LEDs

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.